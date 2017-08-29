Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s across New Mexico. Expect a similar day to Monday with storms initially favoring the mountains… before rolling south-southwest into surrounding lower elevations. Afternoon highs will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s – temps within a few degrees of seasonal average in most locales.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Drier air wrapping around an area of high pressure sitting over the Four Corners region will usher in drier air over the state. Rain chances will generally decrease with only a few spot storms hugging the higher terrain. Afternoon highs will stay well into the 70s, 80s and 90s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Our next big weather-maker will arrive Friday and help spread out rain chances across the area as we start the weekend. Expect an active stretch of storms Friday and Saturday with temperatures remaining in the 70s, 80s and 90s.