John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect fewer showers and storms this afternoon. Storms will first fire over the high terrain, then slowly drift south and west through the course of the afternoon. If Albuquerque sees any storm this afternoon, they will like arrive from the northern high terrain. Drier air works in Wednesday and Thursday, further limiting storm potential. A weather disturbance will arrive from the north Friday and Saturday. This will help enhance showers and storm across the state.

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to deliver rainfall to east Texas. It’s sitting just off the Texas coast, drawing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. There is some good news. The southern end of the Texas coast, toward Corpus Christi and Port Lavaca, have started to dry out. Those parts of Texas still seeing rain will dry out in the next day or two. Harvey will finally pick up speed and race into the midwest by Thursday and Friday.