In The Community: President’s Golf Tournament At New Mexico Tech

Dr. Stephen Wells, President of New Mexico Tech, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year’s President’s Golf Tournament.

The golf tournament being held on Thursday and Friday, September 14 and 15, helps to fund students who have come up against hardships while they have been in school and might not be able to continue paying. New Mexico Tech is one of the few schools that will help find funds to help these students finish.

For more information, visit their website.

