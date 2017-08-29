Helping Hands: 2017 Heroes Banquet

Larry Sonntag, Chief of Staff, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 2017 Heroes Banquet.

The Heroes Banquet is hosted by the New Mexico Business Coalition with the proceeds benefiting Rebound New Mexico. Rebound New Mexico is a local non-profit which focuses on youth leadership training, educational tutoring and communication skills to enhance job opportunities. This year’s Heroes Banquet, ‘Some give a lot – Some gave it all,’ will be held on September 8, 2017.

For more information, visit their website.

