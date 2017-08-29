Harvey storm chaser reunites lost dog with owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog that got lost in Tropical Storm Harvey is back with his owners Tuesday morning thanks to one man and all of Twitter.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack found the dog in Runge, TX.

He says the dog jumped into his SUV at a gas station.

Jayjack had no idea where his new furry friend came from.

He nicknamed the pup “Harvey” and posted a video, asking the Twitter for assistance.

“I need help trying to find his owner, so if you can share, Tweet, whatever you gotta do to help,” Jayjack said.

The next thing he knew, the post went viral and the dog’s owners were tracked down.

Jayjack later dropped off the dog whose real name is “Cash” at his home.