Grocery store chain makes big donation to local food bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local food bank just received a big donation.

Smith’s grocery stores donated more than 430 gallons of milk to the Roadrunner Food Bank Tuesday.

The donation also kicks off the “Great American Milk Drive.”

Over the next week-and-a-half, customers will have a chance to donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.

Every donation will help deliver milk to a local family facing hunger.

“It’s because of partnerships like this unique one that we’re able to bring more nutritious food people need and may not have the ability to go out and obtain on their own,” said Sonya Warwick, with the Roadrunner Food Bank.

The milk donation drive goes through September 9.

