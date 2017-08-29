Friends of suspect express shock after Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about Nathaniel Jouett, the teen accused in a shooting rampage at a Clovis library.

His high school girlfriend says she was with him on Sunday evening. She says he was in a good mood and nothing seemed wrong.

Nathaniel’s girlfriend of four months — who KRQE News 13 is not naming at this time — says Nathaniel showed up to church and even participated in youth group that night.

Her dad, David Stevens, is the senior pastor at the “Living Word Church of God.” He says Nathaniel had been going there for nearly four months. He was even baptized a few months back.

Stevens says at that baptismal Nathaniel talked a lot about having a rough childhood, but the family didn’t elaborate on that.

Stevens say he doesn’t want to downplay the horrific tragedy that took place Monday at the Clovis-Carver Public Library or the loss of life, but says he can’t imagine the teenager he knows doing something like this.

“I thought he was one of the ones who got shot or something from just being at the library, not in my wildest imagination did I think he was the one who did it,” Stevens said. “Our prayers go out to the families and the victims.”

Nathaniel’s girlfriend says he was recently being bullied at school. She says just last Friday he got into a fight with another boy at a pep rally and was suspended from school.

She says he was home all day Monday on that suspension, and that she had plans to hang out with him after she got out of school, but that he canceled at the last minute.

There was extra security Tuesday at Clovis High School after students expressed concern. School officials say there is no threat to the school, but more officers were there to ease fears.

Most students KRQE News 13 talked to say they didn’t know Jouett well, but everyone saw the fight he was in.

Extra counselors were brought in Tuesday to help students who needed to talk about what happened.