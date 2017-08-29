Dreamstyle logo raised at home of UNM Football

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The countdown to kickoff for UNM football is on, and this year the team takes the field in a stadium with a new name and new signs.

The new signs went up Tuesday.

“We’re very excited and this is only the beginning,” said Dreamstyle CEO Larry Chavez, as workers raised the logo for his Albuquerque-based company at the stadium.

“I came to the games dreaming to be a Lobo one day. I didn’t quite make it on the field, but I very much feel like a Lobo being an alum,” said Chavez.

Fans are taking note four days before the season kicks off.

“It’s beautiful, awesome name, too,” said Felicia Martinez.

The administrations are hoping that a new name coincides with a stronger fan base. They expect more fans for this year’s season opener compared to last year.

“This is still a big renewal week for season ticket numbers so we should see an increase in those numbers as we get towards the football game,” said Drew Ingraham with UNM Athletics.

Last year, Lobo football opened the season on a Thursday night. This year, they’re hoping a Saturday season opener will lead to more fans packing the stands.

“We’re hoping to finish up on top of where we were last year. Once we get those final numbers we’ll definitely be able to confirm that. The way things are tracking right now, they’re moving in a positive direction,” said Ingraham.

UNM should also get an attendance boost this year because they have the game against New Mexico State University here at home. There’s always a big draw for the rivalry game.

Dreamstyle struck a 10-year, $10 million deal for naming rights at the football stadium and The Pit. The signs will go up at The Pit in October.

So far, 14,500 tickets have been sold for the season opener against Abilene Christian.