Dog stolen in Albuquerque found at park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog stolen, along with her owner’s truck, from an Albuquerque PetSmart is on her way home.

On Friday, Connie Pritchett from Ruidoso came to Albuquerque to get her Cocker Spaniel, “Bella,” groomed at PetSmart.

She ran inside to return a leash and when she came out, her truck and dog were gone.

Pritchett’s truck was found Monday.

KRQE News 13 has learned that “Bella” was found by a park close to where the truck was recovered. She walked up to a man who recognized her from the news.

Now her and her owner will soon be reunited.