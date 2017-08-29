Community Calendar: National Adoption Weekend

Sara Garrigan, Executive Director of the Watermelon Mountain Ranch, joined New Mexico Living to talk about National Adoption Weekend.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch regularly partners with municipal shelter groups from across the state to save dogs and cats that were on the euthanasia list. But, in a few weeks, they will be partnering with Petsmart Charities to help save lives across the southwest during National Adoption Weekend, Friday, September 15 through Sunday, the 17.

For more information, visit their website.

