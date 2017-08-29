August 29th Morning Rush: Clovis library shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

1. The shooting at a Clovis library has left two people dead and sent four others to a Lubbock hospital. One was last listed in critical condition. Monday night the AG’s office said it will offer assistance to the law enforcement agencies in Clovis. There has been no word yet if they will be assisting. Witnesses say the saw the suspect, a young man, walk into the library with what appeared to be a handgun and started shooting. Police say six people were hit, two women were killed. Police have not confirmed the identity of the suspected shooter but people in the community describe him as a 16-year-old Clovis High School sophomore.

2. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s across New Mexico. Expect a similar day to Monday with storms initially favoring the mountains before rolling south-southwest into surrounding lower elevations.

3. Harvey rescue efforts continue after another night of pounding rain in Texas. The death toll continues to rise, but getting a confirmed number has not been easy. There are reports stating the number of those dead is anywhere from 2 to 14. Early tallies indicate more than 5,000 people have arrived at shelters in Houston alone. Help is pouring in from across the nation including Louisiana residents who’ve shown up in boats to rescue those still stranded.

4. Harvey continues to dominate the news, out of all the loss there are some stories of reunited loved ones. A dog that got lost in the tropical storm is back with his owner thanks to a complete stranger and social media. Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack found the dog in Runge, TX. He says the dog jumped into his SUV at a gas station. He nicknamed the pup “Harvey” and posted a video on Twitter. The post went viral and soon after he found the pup’s owner.

5. In just hours you can soon get your hands on Dion’s highly anticipated Green Chile Ranch. The company announced it will be hitting shelves at all 23 restaurants, including Texas and Colorado in cups and bottles at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The idea was first tested in Las Cruces.

Morning’s Top Stories