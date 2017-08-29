As Cowboys camp wraps, some wonder if Rush will be back up QB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was the talk of camp. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has battled second string QB Kellen Moore all camp long for the opportunity to back up starter Dak Prescott.

“The thing that reminds me the similarities of Tony was, you know, he has a play there with the fumble and the interception and he just bounces back,” said Jason Witten.

Witten is talking about similarities to Tony Romo. That is what kind of praise Rush has enjoyed during camp while trying to make a name for himself. Cowboys’ receiver Cole Beasley knows just how tough it can be to make a name in camp.

He also knows you have to take advantage of all opportunities.

“A guy like me you definitely have more respect for him,” said Beasley. “He 100 percent has to earn everything. Not as many chances are given to guys like us so you got to take advantage of every one of them. He’s definitely been playing well. He’s a baller.”

Will Rush get the start in the Cowboys final preseason game against the Houston Texans? Head Coach Jason Garrett has not revealed who will start.

Thursday’s game has a 7 p.m. Central Time start.