Albuquerque voter registration deadline Tuesday, September 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the election just about a month away, the deadline for voter registration is right around the corner.

That window closes Tuesday, September 5.

A voter can register via online submissions and mailed registrations.

Registration forums are also available at any County Clerk’s Office, the Office of the Secretary of State and the MVD.

To find out if you are currently registered or to check your voting eligibility use the My Voter Information app at http://www.bernco.gov/clerk/my-voter-information.aspx.

For more information on the 2017 City of Albuquerque Municipal General Election please contact the Office of the City Clerk at (505) 924-3650 or online at https://www.cabq.gov/voting-elections/.

For more information on Voter Registration please contact the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office at:(505) 243-VOTE (8683) or visit us online at http://www.bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview.aspx.

