Tauchman and Carpenter make All PCL Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes outfielder Mike Tauchman and left handed pitcher Ryan Carpenter were named to the 2017 All PCL Team Monday. Tauchman, who is having his best season in an Isotopes uniform, has already set career highs in multiple offensive categories while ranking around the top of the league in batting average.

Tauchman started the day batting .328 with 16 home runs, 134 hits and 78 RBI. Carpenter has pitched well enough to rank in the top five in many categories in the PCL. His 144 strikeouts are just 21 shy of the Isotopes single season strikeout leader. That leader is John Ely who had 165 strikeouts in 2012.