Taos celebrates airport expansion 25 years in the making

TAOS, N.M. (AP) – After decades of discussion, controversy and litigation, Taos officials are finally able to celebrate a new, longer runway and expansion at the municipal airport north of town.

The Albuquerque Journal reports town leaders hailed the $26 million project as a boon for tourism and economic development at a celebration on Friday.

Mayor Dan Barrone says the project “is about new economic opportunities and partnerships that will increase accessibility between Taos and the world.”

Work on the runway started in 2015, but discussion of the project began about 25 years ago.

The new runway, about 3,000 feet (914 meters) longer than the old one, is intended to increase the number of planes that can land and improve safety at an airport known for windy conditions at high altitude on the Taos mesa.