TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Taos.

NMSP says the Taos Police Department was involved in a shooting at Fred Baca Park.

Taos Police Lt. David Maggio says they have one person in custody. One female suspect was shot and transported for treatment; her condition is unknown.

One officer is being treated for minor injuries.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.

#NMSP investigating Taos Police Department officer involved shooting in Fred Baca Park in Taos. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/uqfcTLmI42 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 28, 2017