Santa Fe searches for next city historian

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s capital city is searching for its next historian.

The job description on the city of Santa Fe’s website calls for applicants to have an understanding of the city’s cultural history from various perspectives as well as a passion for sharing information about the diverse groups and historical processes that combined to make Santa Fe what it is today.

Duties include giving lectures, producing educational resources and reviewing the historical content of city documents.

A position created in 2010, the historian receives a $10,000 stipend.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Mayor Javier Gonzales saluted writer and publisher Ana Pacheco, the most recent historian, and Jose Garcia, the city’s first historian. Gonzales says the historian’s importance will grow as the city continues to tackle some difficult conversations.