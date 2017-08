SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of the Zozobra is just four days away.

Santa Fe Police are stopping drivers around the plaza to give them tickets to the popular event.

The city posted a video to Facebook of officers flagging down drivers who came to a full stop at a stop sign and rewarding them with tickets to the festivities.

The burning of Zozobra will light up the night this Friday.