CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Several people have been killed and several others have been injured in a shooting at a Clovis library, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Police surrounded the library just after 4 p.m.

According to police scanner traffic, air ambulances have been dispatched and at least one victim was taken to the Clovis airport.

This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.