ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are currently several power outages across northeast Albuquerque.

Clusters of four outages are being reported in several areas.

Calls about the outages began pouring in before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

KRQE News 13 has received reports that the outages have been impacting street lights.

PNM is aware of the outages, but haven’t said what is causing them.

They are also working to fix the issue.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.