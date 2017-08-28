Police video shows woman moments before she’s shot by police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police released lapel video of the moment they shot a woman that suffers from mental illness.

Danielle Sudlow’s family said she was released from the UNM Psychiatric Center on August 8, just an hour before being shot.

In the video, an officer is heard yelling, “Danielle, this is the Albuquerque Police Department.”

On the evening of August 8, police said she called them threatening to hurt herself or others.

“Let us see your hands,” yelled the officer again.

Police found Sudlow in her car near Irving and Rainbow.

“We heard you had a gun in your purse. Do not reach for anything in the car,” said an officer in the video.

After officers gave multiple warnings, Danielle Sudlow is seen getting out of her car pointing what looks to be a gun at officers.

“Danielle, drop,” yelled an officer just before two shots were fired, striking Sudlow in the knee.

Police are seen in the video slowly approaching Sudlow as she laid on the ground.

She’s heard saying, “I’m sorry.”

In the video police find a gun and an officer is seen kicking it away from Sudlow.

In the week following the shooting, News 13 spoke with Sudlow’s mother who said before the UNM Psychiatric Center released Danielle, the same day as the shooting, police had asked the hospital to keep her there.

“They knew she was not in a safe state of mind,” said Diane Sudlow.

In the video Danielle is even heard apologizing for what she was trying to do.

“I’m sorry I just really wanted to die. Why didn’t you kill me?” said Sudlow to police.

Her mother never blamed police for what happened but rather the hospital who’s care she was in an hour before being shot.

On Monday, an Albuquerque Police spokesperson said Morgan Franklin was the officer who fired shots that night. He has been with APD since 2005. He is now yet back on regular duty.