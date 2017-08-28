Photo Gallery: Hurricane Harvey strikes Texas

By Published: Updated:
A sign is displayed at JB's German Bakery & Cafe as Hurricane Harvey approaches the area on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Harvey continues to cause havoc across Texas. Devastating flooding has caused major damage and left many families homeless.

Hurricane Harvey