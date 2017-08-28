Photo Gallery: Hurricane Harvey strikes Texas

An abandoned vehicle sits in flood waters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cars drive through flooded streets in Lake Charles, La., as the city is receiving heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The storm came ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast as a category four hurricane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Antonio Barron, right, looks back to his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha, as they run through the street during a band of heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Palacios, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A boat is partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FILE - This Aug, 31, 2005, file photo shows a man pushing his bicycle through flood waters near the Superdome in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina left much of the city under water. Some of those now taking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey at Houston's main convention center may be having flashbacks to a previous storm. Elected officials in Texas are promising to heed the lessons from Katrina, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in damage. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A vehicle drives through flooded roads after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges — walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wanger/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The roof of a gas station sits in flood waters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Carlton Cummins of Rockport, Texas, talks about his evacuation from hurricane Harvey while outside a shelter in San Antonio Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Cummins and his family spent the night inland away from where Harvey rolled ashore. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Water crashes along the bay front in Port Lavaca, Texas, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Ana Ramirez/The Victoria Advocate via AP)

While Cardinal Drive was impassable for vehicles, it made for a sport outing for some in their all terrain vehicles and motor bikes Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, after Harvey's heavy rain bands moved into the area. (Kim Brent/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after he lost his roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A pickup truck is towed to safety after stalling out while attempting to cross a creek in Friendswood, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Evacuees are helped out of a high water rescue vehicle at Clear Creek ISD's Bauerschlag Elementary School in League City, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

People seek shelter from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)