Owner devastated, search continues for dog stolen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, KRQE News 13 reported about the frantic search for a dog that was stolen along with her owner’s truck. The stolen truck was found in a northeast neighborhood. Unfortunately, her dog Bella wasn’t in sight.

A Ruidoso dog owner was in Albuquerque getting her dog groomed at a local PetSmart.

“It’s devastating, I tell you. I haven’t slept since she’s been lost and it’s a piece of me that’s missing now,” the dog’s owner, Connie Pritchett, said.

Pritchett ran inside to quickly drop off a leash. In that short amount of time, someone jumped in her truck and took off with all her belongings, and Bella.

“Keep your eyes open. She’s a gorgeous dog. She’s also on medication, she needs her meds. She needs to get back home to her mom,” said Sara Garrigan, with Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

Garrigan was there when Bella was stolen. The group quickly posted on social media gaining hundreds of Facebook shares.

“We really see the community come together when dogs go missing, when shelters get broken into. That’s really when the community steps forward,” said Garrigan.

Pritchett’s truck was soon found in a northeast neighborhood, but Bella and the driver were nowhere in sight. This was a major cause for concern for Pritchett.

“I forgive him for what he did. Please let Bella come home.”

Pritchett and Watermelon Valley Ranch said they currently don’t have any leads. Judging by the way the community has already rallied for Bella, she’s hoping to soon find her small bundle of joy.

“I’m just so grateful to have such beautiful people in this world that have come together in such a crisis like this,” said Pritchett.