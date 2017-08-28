NM lawmakers react to Hurricane Harvey

People evacuate a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are weighing in on the flooding in Texas.

On Twitter, Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham called the images of destruction in Houston “heartbreaking.”

U.S. Senator Tom Udall says his “thoughts are prayers are with those affected.”

 

Mayor Berry is also reaching out. He tweeted out last night that the City of Albuquerque is ready to help out, using APD if necessary.

APD says they haven’t been taken up on that offer but are standing by.

 

