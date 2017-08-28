NM lawmakers react to Hurricane Harvey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are weighing in on the flooding in Texas.

On Twitter, Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham called the images of destruction in Houston “heartbreaking.”

The images of destruction in Houston are heartbreaking. At the same time, heroes are emerging to help their neighbors. #HoustonFloods — MichelleLujanGrisham (@RepLujanGrisham) August 27, 2017

U.S. Senator Tom Udall says his “thoughts are prayers are with those affected.”

My thoughts and prayers are with the people in the path of Hurricane Harvey. Stay alert and stay safe. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) August 26, 2017

Mayor Berry is also reaching out. He tweeted out last night that the City of Albuquerque is ready to help out, using APD if necessary.

The City of Albuquerque @cabq sends our prayers and offers of help to @Houston during this devastating storm. @SylvesterTurner — Mayor Richard Berry (@Mayor_Berry) August 27, 2017

APD says they haven’t been taken up on that offer but are standing by.