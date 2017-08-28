New Mexico Karate Kids have good showing at World Championships in Ireland

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of competitors from the Karate Association of New Mexico did not return from Ireland empty handed. La Cueva High student August Tierney finished second, earning a silver medal in Kumite. He did that against 50 competitors, age 15, from 18 different countries.

Emily Nagatomo of Cottonwood Classical Charter School took third, earning a bronze medal in Kumite. Her competitors range in age from 16 to 18. It is the first time ever that team USA has placed at the event. Only Japan has placed first or second in the event that is held once every three years.