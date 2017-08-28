New Mexico governor announces increase in job creation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor is touting new numbers showing an increase in job creation over the last year.

Her office says the Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) program has created more than 2,000 jobs.

The program helps businesses pay for training necessary to get people in a job. The governor’s office says 57 companies from 11 different counties participated in JTIP, and that some who went through the program earned more than $21 an hour.

“When you create economic opportunities for New Mexicans, it makes our state stronger and we’re starting to see the results,” Gov. Susana Martinez said.

Gov. Martinez went on to say the numbers come on the heels of the state being ranked the third fastest growing economy in the U.S. by the Federal Bureau of Economic analysis.