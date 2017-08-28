New Mexico forests to share $3.4M in federal grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Restoration projects in four of New Mexico’s national forests will get a financial boost thanks to $3.4 million in federal funding.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation announced the funds, saying they will be targeted at 10 projects designed to reduce the threat of wildfire and improve the health of watersheds around the state by thinning out small trees.

Projects on the Carson, Cibola, Gila and Lincoln forests will share in the grant funding. Private businesses, conservation organizations and water conservation districts will be awarded the funds to do the work.

The Pueblo of Santa Ana also will receive some of the money.