New Mexicans help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As life threatening flooding continues in and around Houston, rescue efforts are being stepped up in full force.

Hundreds of volunteers from around the country, including New Mexico, are deployed to the Gulf Coast to aid in the growing relief efforts.

The American Red Cross has organized a massive relief effort to provide shelter, food and comfort.

Since Hurricane Harvey hit, thirty staff and volunteers from Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso region have been deployed, five of those volunteers are from here in New Mexico.

The American Red Cross also says thousands more from across the country will be asked to deploy in the weeks to come as people begin to recover from the Category 4 storm.

So far, more than 1,400 people have taken refuge in dozens of Red Cross and community shelters.

Volunteers have also collected coats, blankets, ready-to-eat meals and comfort kits to give to all of those forced to stay in these shelters.

Assistance will continue over the next weeks and months and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, says he and all of the local agencies are grateful for the help.

“I’m proud to say that we’ve been receiving so many offers of help from all of our neighboring states: New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, even as far as away as Governor Cuomo in New York is providing resources for us. We’re very appreciative of our fellow states as well as what the federal government has done,” Governor Abbott said.

If you want to help here locally, the Red Cross says you can donate blood or money to the organization. You do so by going to www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate.