Milo and Otis find forever home together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a happy ending for an unlikely pair.

Milo and Otis were brought into Animal Human New Mexico after a good samaritan found them under a vehicle on the mesa.

The staff at Animal Human quickly realized the pair had an unbreakable bond.

Their story was shared on Facebook more than 100 times and reached over 22,000 people.

Now both companions have found their forever home; They were adopted together.

Milo and Otis was also the name of a movie from the ’80s that followed the adventure of Milo the tabby cat and Otis the pug.

