Members of aggressive Christianity group indicted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A grand jury has indicted four members of the aggressive Christianity group accused of crimes against children.

The indictment came down from the Cibola County Grand Jury, late Friday night.

The so-called General, Deborah Green and her son-in-law Peter Green are facing charges of child abuse and child rape.

Two others face failure to report the death of a child at the compound south of Gallup.

Four other members were arrested on Wednesday, as they were leaving the compound south of Gallup, with two vans of kids.

They are also accused of failing to report the children’s birth.

