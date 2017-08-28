Mayoral race: Standing out from the pack

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Five weeks from election day, the pressure is on for the eight Albuquerque mayoral candidates to stand out from the pack.

“We’re at crunch time,” UNM Political Science Professor Dr. Gabriel Sanchez said. “Eight candidates, big field. Everybody’s trying to gain their position down the home stretch. The main challenge is for a lot of these candidates — they’re essentially all saying the same thing to voters.”

Sanchez said the candidates need to have the right message and spend money to spread that message to stay in what he calls the “top tier” of candidates.

“The goal here is to get into the top two, maybe three because everybody’s positioning themselves assuming [no one is] going to get to 50 percent,” Sanchez said. “So everybody’s talking about crime, for example. How are all these candidates going to stand out in terms of their plans for actually doing something and to address the challenge?”

If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will square off in November.

Sanchez said even in this non-partisan race, political party may matter.

“Will things shift back toward the Democrats or does the population really perceive that maybe the context of solving crime and creating jobs — maybe Republicans are the folks to continue going with?” he asked.

Voters have another chance to hear from the candidates Monday night. The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber will host a mayoral forum at Flix Brewhouse on Coors near Montano at 6 p.m.

Election day is on October 3 and early voting runs from September 13 through 29.