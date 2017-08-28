Storms forming over the mountains will continue to move toward the metro area on Tuesday. Highs will top out the high 80s with the chance of storms in the afternoon. Wednesday and beyond we should dry out as the high edges closer to the state. Our chance for storms to break out over the weekend goes up with the arrival of a weather disturbance
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast
