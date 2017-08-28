Man accused of leading deputies on chase through South Valley arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading deputies on a wild chase over the weekend is behind bars.

It all started Saturday when deputies witnessed 35-year-old Leeroy Conde speeding and running several stop signs in the South Valley.

According to the criminal complaint, at one point he was driving 100 miles an hour through a neighborhood and even tried to ram a deputy head-on.

Deputies did a PIT maneuver to stop Conde.

The car Conde was driving came up stolen and deputies also found burglary tools inside.

 

