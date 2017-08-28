Local designer hosts non-profit fashion runway show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — An Albuquerque clothing designer will host a charity fashion event ahead of this year’s NYC Fashion Week, with proceeds going to local charities.

Hopeless + Cause Atelier will be hitting the runway with its Spring/Summer 2018 line before heading off for New York Fashion Week. The event will be a hometown preview of runway fashions in downtown Albuquerque, with local bands Tear Pressure and Red Light Cameras. All proceeds from the event will benefit two local charities: Dental Care in Your Home and Craft for Causes.

For more information, visit the Hopeless Cause Atelier website.