Local band energizes an early KRQE morning with bluegrass

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Albuquerque’s own ‘Moonshine Blind’ band is part bluegrass, part rockabilly, and pure energy.

Local musicians Dylan O’Connor, Jay Bernstein, Dustin Brown, Skyler Loving and Dupy describe the sound of their band, Moonshine Blind, as Bluegrass, Punk Rock, Blues, Rockabilly, and Irish, all mixed together to create a unique and energetic experience. The band has an upcoming event: “Social Distortion Afterparty with Moonshine Blind.” Tickets can be purchased at the door, and attendees can look forward to a foot-stomping good time.

For more information, visit the Moonshine Blind website.