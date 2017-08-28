Lobo football players check on loved ones in Houston

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football has 19 players from the state of Texas and the devastation that has hit Houston from Hurricane Harvey has been in the thoughts of some.

Offensive lineman Ray Baylor III is from Houston. He has checked on his family and for now everyone is well.

“All the water has subsided already exactly where I live,” said Baylor. “If more comes hopefully it’s not too bad. Hopefully the worst is behind the city. As far as my family is concerned, I know they are alright.”

Lobo receiver Cameron Thomas has checked in on his parents. His mother lives in Beaumont, Texas and his dad lives in Houston.

“Nothing has gotten the house yet which is pretty good, but we have some family and friends who have had some water get in the house,” said Thomas.

Another Lobo receiver, Patrick Reed, lives about two hours away from the Houston area in Silsbee, Texas. Reed said he has made frequent calls to make sure his family is okay.

“I talked to them three times yesterday to make sure everything is good. They said it was just raining on and off a lot, the streets were flooded,” said Reed.

The Lobos will host Abilene Christian Saturday in their season opener.