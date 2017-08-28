Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: An incoming cold front will help recharge the moisture enough to allow spotty to scattered storms to develop this afternoon. Storms will initially favor the high country before rolling south-southwest into surrounding lower elevations. Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler than this weekend – expect temps in the Albuquerque-metro area to top out well into the 80s.

TUESDAY: Another round of spotty to scattered storms will develop late day, although, coverage will be limited. Afternoon highs will stay near seasonal averages in the 70s, 80s and 90s.