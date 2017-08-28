John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front will provide enough moisture for a handful of showers and storms to develop this afternoon. Storms will focus northeast and along the high terrain. The metro could see a spot storm or two through Tuesday. Drier air will work in as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the state. This will lead to a quiet middle and latter part of the week. The weekend is expected to be mainly quiet as well.

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to wreak havoc in the form of flooding rains across east Texas. Harvey is expected to stay over Texas through Wednesday before finally exiting to the north and east late this week. Parts of Texas, east of Houston, and western Louisiana could see up to another foot of rain between now and then.