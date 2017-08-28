In The Kitchen: ICAN Cooking Meal Prep

Sarah Haynes, ICAN Coordinator from ICAN Cooking, joined New Mexico Living to give us some ideas for repurposing pasta sauce.

Pasta sauce can be used for more than just lasagna. Add a couple of ladles in soups, add to a grilled cheese, baked potatoes topped with skim mozzarella and peppers, and even a sweet pepper gazpacho.

Recipe

2 Tbls oil

2 medium onions

4-6 cloves garlic

2 (28oz) can crushed tomatoes or 6 cups fresh

1 tsp salt

1 cup basil, fresh

2 tsp oregano, dried

2 tsp parsley dried

Add oil to a large saucepan over medium heat.

Then add onions and garlic into pan and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While onions and garlic are cooking, tear the basil leaves into small pieces. If you don’t have fresh basil, just substitute 2 TBL of dried basil.

Add rest of the ingredients to the pan and stir until combined.

Place sauce back on medium heat and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t splatter. Covering pot helps with clean up. Then add to the recipe.

