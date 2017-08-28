Hurricane Harvey Relief: How to help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As life threatening flooding continues in and around Houston, rescue efforts are being stepped up in full force.

Hundreds of volunteers from around the country, including New Mexico, are deployed to the Gulf Coast to aid in the growing relief efforts.

Red Cross volunteers are collecting coats, blankets, ready-to-eat meals and comfort kits to give to all of those staying in shelters.

How to Help:

If you want to help here locally, the Red Cross says you can donate blood or money to the organization. You do so by going to www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate.

On Wednesday, all Albuquerque Papa John’s locations will also be donating their proceeds to the American Red Cross Houston Relief Effort.

