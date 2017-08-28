Helping Hands: Charity Golf Tournament

David Heiman, Chairman from Barrett Foundation and Kiwanis Golf Tournament and Eilene Vaughn-Pickrell, Director of Development from Barrett Foundation, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their charity golf tournament.

Registration for this year’s golf tournament begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8 at the Sandia Golf Club. Dinner is also included in the cost of the tournament and will immediately follow the tournament.

For more information, visit their website.

