Harvey causes change in Houston and Dallas preseason game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL announced Monday that Thursday’s preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The change is due to the devastation left in Houston by Hurricane Harvey.

Banners have been placed around the stadium with information on how to donate for Hurricane Harvey relief. Texans owner Bob McNair has donated $1 million to the United Way Relief Fund and the NFL Foundation has matched that donation.

Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin has a connection to the Houston area and the Texans. His brother Nick plays for the Texans.

“I think it’s tough because they got out of there before it got bad and they haven’t been back since, so I know they have a lot of family and loved ones that their just hoping they’re staying safe,” said Martin.

Another Cowboys offensive lineman knows the devastation of a hurricane. Offensive lineman La’el Collins experienced Hurricane Katrina.

“One thing I can really say is stay strong,” said Collins.

The Texans are using the Cowboys facility for practice this week, and that’s fine with Cowboys offensive lineman Joe Looney.

“At the end of the day we are all on the same team, you know? We don’t want to see anything like that happen to anybody so as much as we can do to help and care, we are going to do it.”