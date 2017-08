ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is some big news following last weeks auction of Dion’s Green Chile Ranch.

Dion’s says the ranch will be available starting Tuesday at all Dion’s locations.

Up until this point, the special ranch was only available in Las Cruces and it sold out in minutes.

Last Friday, Dion’s teamed up with the Albuquerque Pubilc Schools Education Foundation and APS Athletics to create an online auction for a case of the dressing.