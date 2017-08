DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A manhunt is underway after two people were stabbed at a homeless camp in Durango.

It happened around three Monday morning at the homeless camp on Tech Center Drive.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says two victims were transported to the hospital but were later released.

Deputies believe the man responsible is 39-year-old Hernando Tsosie.

The Sheriff’s Office says he should be considered armed and dangerous.