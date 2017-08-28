Delivery man finds racist hate message on work truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tortilla delivery man found a racist message on his truck early Monday morning. The hateful graffiti has businesses speaking out.

“I deliver at 1:30 in the morning so one of my vendors said ‘Hey who wrote on your truck?’ and I didn’t even know about it until I went and looked at it,” said John Jojola.

The message states a derogatory term towards Hispanics. Jojola believes it happened while the truck was parked in the South Valley but he didn’t notice it until he was making a delivery at the Bandido Hideout restaurant Monday morning.

“My initial reaction was that of shock, of sadness. I’m hurt,” said Juan Lopez, the manager at Bandido Hideout.

Lopez says this type of hatred hurts his business.

“It’s a struggle and I feel sad when I see stuff like that because it’s hurting their pockets. That’s the only reason why and I fear that it’s going to lead to more violence,” said Lopez.

Jojola says this is the first time someone has targeted him and he’s trying to blow it off.

“Everybody is mostly from Mexico, you know what I mean, around here. So I’m like, graffiti that on my truck, to me it was funny you know,” he said.

Lopez says the hate needs to stop.

“This is not a representation of our business. In fact, most of our business comes from non-Hispanics,” he said.

While Jojola doesn’t take personal offense to the message, he wants the vandals to find something better to do with their spare time.

“God bless them and they need to find something to do, honestly. We’re all just trying to make a living. Just be careful what you say, because your family is probably from there,” he said.

Jojola is an independent contractor for Mission Tortillas. He says he has no idea who could have done it and he hopes insurance will cover painting over the message. If they do not, he will do it himself.

A police report has also been filed.