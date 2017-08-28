Courtyard giving away on-the-field sleepover for Super Bowl 52

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL regular season starts in just under two weeks and some are already thinking about the Super Bowl.

Would you like to have a sleepover at the Super Bowl? Well, now you can.

Courtyard Marriott, the official hotel of the NFL, is holding a contest to award a fan the chance to spend the night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on the eve of Super Bowl 52.

The winner of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest will be housed in an on-field guest room.

If you win, you can bring one guest which also includes access to events throughout the weekend and tickets to the big game.

Fans can enter the contest on social media by sharing their most passionate NFL fan photo via Twitter or Instagram. The picture needs to include #CourtyardSuperBowlContest in order to enter.

The contest starts September 1 and runs through November 3.

