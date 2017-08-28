Companies offer ridesharing services for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It can be hard for busy parents to keep up with shuttling kids around. Some ridesharing services are tailoring to the need.

Uber and Lyft don’t allow riders under the age of 18 without a guardian. Companies like Hop Skip Drive provide a rideshare service for children six years and older.

Parents book the ride the night before on an app where they can also see photos of the driver and their car.

Parents are encouraged to leave special instructions. They can also track the entire trip live.

“So I don’t have to worry about texting him or constantly tracking him on my Iphone” Betsy Willwerth, who uses Zemcar, says.

It is only available in California but similar companies keep popping up all over the country.

