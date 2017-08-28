City seeks input on changes at Roswell Animal Control

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell is trying to make changes at its Animal Control Department after a surge of emails from citizens concerned about what’s going on there.

The city is already working on some changes, but it also wants to hear from citizens.

Those employed at Roswell Animal Control have their hands full with 70 dog kennels, 30 cat cages, and only two kennel workers.

“We have the job of going and picking up the strays, we have the job of determining whether or not the animal is adoptable or not, and we have the responsibility to euthanize if it becomes necessary,” Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb said.

The number of animals euthanized has declined dramatically in the last year, but it has still remained a hot topic.

“Some of the concerns are that we put animals down that are adoptable and we actually have rescues that tag animals to pick them up but never come to pick them up,” Neeb said.

That isn’t the only issue that’s come to light with Animal Control. Day to day operations have become a huge concern as some rescue organizations are worried about the cleanliness of the shelter.

Addressing the concerns, City Manager Joe Neeb is holding a forum to address the concerns.

“It’s a health and safety matter, so what I really want to do is bring everyone in here, talk to them and figure out from their view point, how we should be operating this facility,” Neeb said.

With a number of strays and lost pets that come through the shelter, bringing issues forward will be the first step toward progress.

“I’d like to see us all work together as a team because we are all trying to do the same thing — get as many healthy, adoptable animals out there as we can,” Sammye Leflar said.

Another topic to address is volunteering. Right now, Animal Control does not allow volunteers, but this is something that may soon be changing.

The public forum will be held Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and Art Center.