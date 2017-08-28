Capital High School coach charged in domestic violence incident

Published: Updated:

SANTE FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new girl’s basketball coach at Capital High School is on the sidelines after being charged in a domestic violence incident.

Jonathan Salazar was named to the post five months ago.

Last month, he was charged with aggravated assault against a household member after an incident with his estranged wife.

She accuses him of throwing candle sticks at a wall above her head, cutting her.

The district says Salazar informed them of the situation and is not taking part in preseason activities.

