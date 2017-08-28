BioPark program for pre-schoolers is a hit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Some bored pre-schoolers are about to discover a whole new world of education and entertainment at the Albuquerque BioPark.

Pre-school aged children (who must be accompanied by a parent), will soon get the opportunity to interactively explore the wonders of the world at the BioPark while learning about animals and plants in a special program. Classes include songs, games, crafts and investigative visits to the Zoo, Aquarium, Botanic Garden and Tingley Beach, plus much more. During on-site visits, they’ll be encouraged to think like a scientist and will even conduct some research of their own. Parents will enjoy learning, too!

Tuesdays: September 28 through November 28

Wednesdays: September 29 through November 29.

Ages: 3-6 (children must be accompanied by adult)

Cost: $175 for entire 12-week session. Cost includes one child and one adult. Up to two additional children are $80 each.

To register or for more information, visit the BioPark website.